Airfare Deal Alert: Flights to Costa Rica From $250 or Less

The Points Guy has compiled a list of bargain airfares between both the East Coast and West Coast of the United States to San Jose Costa Rica (SJO). They are available starting the last quarter of 2022 and up to and including the start of 2023 with the exception being the usual Christmas and Thanksgiving time frame which is generally mid November and mid December.

Sample Cities and Prices:

New York JFK airport from $240 to San Jose on Jetblue

New York La Guardia airport from $254 to San Jose on Jetblue

Washington D.C from $198 to San Jose on Volaris

Los Angeles from $199 to San Jose on Volaris

Los Angeles from $194 to San Jose on United

The great rates that you see out of LAX become widely available in August and you just need to check, depending on your travel dates, which airline has the best rates either Volaris or United.

Keep in mind that some of these cheap fares may not be direct flights and could include stops. Other airports with lower-than-normal fares may also be available.

Use a website like Google Flights to find the cheapest dates and prices.

Nine airlines offer flights between the United States to either San Jose (SJO) or Liberia (LIR) Costa Rica: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Volaris, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is also letting everyone know that:

“Starting April 1, the temporary immigration measures for entering Costa Rica – put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are repealed. This eliminates the requirement to complete the epidemiological form known as the Health Pass and the requirement of medical insurance for unvaccinated foreigners”

For further details on this, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.