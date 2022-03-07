Costa Rica Airfare Alert: Flights from USA starting at $144

The Points Guy has compiled a list of bargain fares that just came out between the United States and San Jose Costa Rica (SJO) from May to June 2022 and August to January 2023. Round-trip itineraries start as low as $144 on Avianca. There are also great deals on, American, Copa, JetBlue and United.

Sample tickets and prices:

Newark from $190 to San Jose

Miami from $144 to San Jose

Orlando from $244 to San Jose

New York from $203 to San Jose

Other airports with lower-than-normal fares include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago and New York per The Points Guy.

Use a website like Google Flights to find the cheapest dates and prices.

Nine airlines offer direct connections between Costa Rica and the United States, the country’s main tourism market: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

To avoid any surprises on the day of your flight, keep in mind that that the airlines lowest economy class generally does not include a full-size carry-on and policies change airline by airline.

For example, Avianca charges $90 each way to upgrade which includes a carry-on, a checked bag and seat selection. For United and JetBlue, it costs $30-$40 each way to upgrade to regular economy. Lastly, note that checked baggage fees range from $30-$70.

Visiting Costa Rica During Covid-19

Tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica during the Covid-19 pandemic. Visitors can arrive to Costa Rica via land, air or seaports of entry. Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test any longer.

At this time the requirements for entering Costa Rica are changing. Visit the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) who lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.