Costa Rica Covid Vaccine Shipment Prioritizes Children

Costa Rica continues receiving doses against SARS-CoV-2 with the intention of accelerating the process of vaccinating children from the ages of 5 to 11 years old. This process started Tuesday (January 11), when Costa Rica first started vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old.

The shipment that arrived in Costa Rica contained a total of 69.060 doses of which 48,000 Covid vaccination doses against SARS-CoV-2 for children age 5 to 11 and an additional 21,00 for those over 12 years of age for adults from Pfzer/BioNTech .

Once the doses arrive in Costa Rica, they are subject to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the drug quality control laboratory, after which they are available for use

According to the January 31 report issued by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), 93.5% of the vaccinable population aged 12 years and older has at least one dose of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. In addition, more than 90% of the population over 12 years of age has been vaccinated with one dose and at least 80% with two doses.

In addition, it reports that 4,059,598 of Costa Ricans have received at least one dose, of which 3,676,687 people have received two doses and 579,075 people have received their third dose. Costa Rica has administered a total of 8,315,360 doses.

In total, Costa Rica has received a total of 8,639,385. A breakdown shows that 7,609,155 6,349,805 are from Pfizer/BioNTech, 1,000,000 are from AstraZeneca and 259,350 through COVAX. In addition, 1,030,230 doses have been donated.

During the first three weeks of January 64,123 children have been vaccinated. Currently, those aged 10 and 11 years old can be vaccinated in the 105 health facilities around the country, as well as children aged 5 to 11 years old with any risk factor.