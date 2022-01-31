Costa Rica in a Scoreless Draw vs Mexico

In a game in which many thought Costa Rica would come up short when playing Mexico at their home stadium Estadio Azteca, Los Ticos were able to come away with a draw. (some may consider it a win)

Although Mexico was the aggressor for most of the game with a possession time of 73% and 25 shots on goal, Costa Rica did have a couple of chances to pull the upset.

The most notable opportunity being a close range header in the second half, but unfortunately its aim was off and fell right into the arms of the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

In spite of Costa Rica not coming out with a win, the ability to walk away with with a tie against a very formidable opponent in Mexico, is a testament to how much their play has improved lately.

Though it may seem strange to some that Costa Rica has only 7 goals and a total of 3 wins during the CONCACAF qualifying tournament, the draw against Mexico has kept their small qualification hopes alive.

They are currently in fifth place with 13 points which makes their next game against Jamaica on Wednesday a must-win game.

The top three teams in the CONCACAF table qualify for the World Cup and the fourth-place team is sent to an inter-confederation playoff against the Oceania representative.