Costa Rica vs Panama at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

In the final game of matchday 9 CONCACAF, Costa Rica has an opportunity to improve their chances for qualifying for World Cup 2022 when they play Panama tonight at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

After suffering consecutive defeats to the United States and Canada, Costa Rica still has a chance but needs to get back on track with a win against Panama as there are only three direct spots available for CONCACAF teams. Thanks to their recent victory against Honduras, a win in tonight’s game will give Costa Rica consecutive victories and and some glimmer of hope for one of those spots.

Panama on the other hand, is just two points behind Canada in the qualifying standings, thanks to four wins in their eight games so far, but find themselves in fourth place. Costa Rica is in fifth place and trails Panama by five points so a win tonight is vital.

Tickets will be sold exclusively through the specialticket.net, with a cost of ₡10,000 for the north and south sun bleachers, and ₡15,000 colones for east and west shade. Each person will be able to purchase from one to five tickets.

At the entrance of the stadium, the complete vaccination schedule will be verified for those over 18 years old, by presenting the QR code of the Ministry of Health, or CDC vaccination card for those who were vaccinated abroad. For those fans that are not Costa Rican citizens, they will need to show a passport or personal identification and the vaccination card of the country where the vaccination was done, either digitally or physically.