Ashton Kutcher arrives in Costa Rica

Ashton Kutcher, famous for his roles in the hit TV show “That ’70s Show” and later as the replacement for Charlie Sheen in “Two Men and half men” among others, as well as being married to Demi Moore until 2013 is in Costa Rica since January 26 according to the office of Immigration and Foreign Services.

He is the latest in a long line of celebrities that have made it to Costa Rica since the beginning of the year which include Paulina Rubio, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise and Imaray Ulloa among others. They all seem to want to get out of the extreme cold weather that is hitting the United States this year and visit the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica. Of course, you never know and he just might decide to go to the mountains!

Unfortunately, and as is the custom of celebrity visits, his whereabouts in Costa Rica are a mystery and he has yet to post anything on social media. It’s also unknown whether his partner Mila Kunis, who is famous in her own right for roles such as “Black Swan” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” among other notable movies will be joining him.

If she decides not to show you can still catch her and Demi Moore during the upcoming Super Bowl, as these two recently teamed up to film a somewhat awkward commercial for the mobile phone company AT&T, in which they joked pretty relentlessly about him.

You can check out his facebook page to see if and when he posts something about his whereabouts and if we here at The Tico Times gets any news, we will be sure to post it.