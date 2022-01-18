COVID-19 hospital admissions in Costa Rica doubled for the 2nd week of January

As of January 18 the Health Ministry reported 5365 cases were registered, 4 deaths and 401 people remain hospitalized, 11 in private centers and 390in the public system, of this total 80 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 321 are in a public room.

For Week Number 2:

26672 new Covid-19 cases which covers from January 9 to January 15

14628 new Covid Cases compared to week 1, which covered January 1 to January 8

The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 239 – the week before it was 149 people

283 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 139 the previous week

These totals represents 3810 cases per day and a 82.3% week-over-week increase.

Breakdown of Covid Cases for Week 2

Costa Rica added 34 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 2, a 61.9% increase compared to the prior week.

67.6% were in the age group of 65 and over with 1 death

14.7% in the 50-64 age group

14.7% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age

There were 2.9% for minors.

This brings the totals as of January 18, 2022 that Costa Rica has accumulated 7,425 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: