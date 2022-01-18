No menu items!
92.8 F
Costa Rica
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
COVID-19 hospital admissions in Costa Rica doubled for the 2nd week of January

By The Tico Times
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Via CCSS.

As of January 18 the Health Ministry reported 5365 cases were registered, 4 deaths and 401 people remain hospitalized, 11 in private centers and 390in the public system, of this total 80 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 321 are in a public room.

For Week Number 2:

  • 26672 new Covid-19 cases which covers from January 9 to January 15
  • 14628 new Covid Cases compared to week 1, which covered January 1 to January 8
  • The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 239 – the week before it was 149 people
  • 283 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 139 the previous week

These totals represents 3810 cases per day and a 82.3% week-over-week increase.

Breakdown of Covid Cases for Week 2

Costa Rica added 34 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 2, a 61.9% increase compared to the prior week.

  • 67.6% were in the age group of 65 and over with 1 death
  • 14.7% in the 50-64 age group
  • 14.7% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age
  • There were 2.9% for minors.

This brings the totals as of January 18, 2022 that Costa Rica has accumulated 7,425 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below:

 

The Tico Times
