Saprissa loses in their 2022 Costa Rica Clausura opening match

Deportivo Saprissa opened the Clausura 2022 Costa Rican soccer tournament with a 2-1 loss against San Carlos, who played its second match this weekend as games had to be postponed due to rise in covid-19 cases.

A late goal by David Guzmán (86th) barely made up for the loss, which San Carlos was leading by a score of 2 – 0 with goals by Andrey Soto (12th) and Marco Mena (66th).

Meanwhile, in other action, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense won 1-0 against Guadalupe with a goal by Johan Venegas (7). In other games, the reigning champions of Costa Rican soccer, Club Sport Herediano, drew to a 1-1 tie in their match against Municipal Grecia.

Saprissistas, Alajuelenses and Heredianos, the three top picks to win the Clausura, had their matches later than originally scheduled, due to the first day postponements of their games when each of their opposing teams had 7 or more players coming down with the covid-19 virus.

In total, six games were postponed out of the 12 that should have been played in these first two dates.

With the rise of Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica -mainly, due to the incidence of the omicron variant– it was determined that the first three dates will be played behind closed doors.