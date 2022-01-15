Keylor Navas Tests Positive for Covid

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Costa Rica, who currently plays for the French soccer team Paris Saint Germain, has tested positive for Covid-19 according to the press service of the team.

Navas, who started last week against Lyon after Gianluigi Donnarumma was ruled out by the positive test. He has been placed in isolation and is subject to all the appropriate health protocols.

Lucas Lavalier, who is only 18 years old and is the third goalkeeper to be used recently will take the place of Navas as the goalie of Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s match. It is the 21st round of the French Football Championship against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

This is the lastest of several high-profile coronavirus cases PSG has had in recent weeks.