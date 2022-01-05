No menu items!
Thieves Steal Costa Rica Police Vehicle

By The Tico Times
Police vehicles
Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay.

The Office of Judicial Investigations (OIJ) confirmed that one of their marked patrol vehicles was stolen from one their lots over the weekend.

Not long after the theft, 911 reports came in alleging that a group of  5 men in OIJ uniforms and a marked OIJ vehicle had stopped and robbed a tractor trailer in Garabito (Jaco area).

While police mounted a widespread search for the vehicle a OIJ patrol cr was found in Turrubares, apparently sent off a small cliff by the thieves.

Police hope to gather evidence from the vehicle as part of their investigation.

The Tico Times
Compare