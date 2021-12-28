This Weeks Vaccination Schedule in Costa Rica

There are 105 health stations set up around Costa Rica this week, from Monday, December 27 to Friday, December 31, as well as some hospitals in order to continue to give vaccination shots against covid-19.

In more than 263 places throughout the country, officials will continue to give the third booster shot to the people who are over 65 years of age and up and who ask for it. This booster is only given six months or more after being given the second dose.

In some health stations, due to the fact that people aged 65 years may not come in the numbers hoped for, they are being authorized to give the 3rd shot to those who are at least 60 years old.

Health facilities will continue to give first and second doses according to vaccine availability.

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second dose is given 8 weeks after the first dose to persons aged 18 and 57 years, and the Pfizer vaccine is given 3 weeks after the first dose to children between the ages of 12 to 17 years old, pregnant women and adults over 58 years.

Each health facility develops different strategies and activates contingency plans according to the availability of the vaccine.

You can go to the following link: https://www.ccss.sa.cr/web/coronavirus/vacunacion?v=1 for more information on vaccination schedules and vaccination stations from December 27 to 31 (subject to change).