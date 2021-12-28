El Salvador seizes over 4,000 kilos of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

El Salvador seized on Monday a shipment with 4,156 kilos of cocaine and arrested five Colombians and two Ecuadorians who were transporting it in two semi-submersible boats in the Pacific Ocean, informed President Nayib Bukele.

Elements of the Naval Force seized “4,156 kilos of cocaine. Valued at approximately 103 million 900,000 dollars,” the president said on his Twitter account.

According to Bukele, this drug seizure is “the largest drug seizure” that has been made as part of the Territorial Control Plan, as the government’s security and anti-crime strategy is called.

The president explained that “the drugs were on two LPVs (Low Profile Vessels)” that were intercepted by the Navy, “one 406 nautical miles (751 km) and the other 430 nautical miles (796 km) south of Punta Remedios, Acajutla”, in the department of Sonsonate, in the southwest of the country.

In the operation the soldiers of the Naval Force detained five Colombians and two Ecuadorians.

According to the Minister of Defense, René Merino, the seizure of the drugs and the arrest of the South Americans who were transporting them represented “a complex operation against drug trafficking”, as two boats were intervened “simultaneously” and on the high seas.