Costa Rica has slight Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The good news is hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.

Today Tuesday, December 21, 105 cases were registered, 1 death and 129 people remain hospitalized, 1 in a private center and 128 in the public system, of the total hospitalized 49 people are in the ICU.

Costa Rica added 572 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 50, which spanned December 12 to December 18, while week 49, which covered December 5 to 11, recorded 562 cases the Health Ministry reported. This represents 81 cases per day and a 1.85% week-over-week increase.

The country added 7 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 50, an 61.1 % drop compared to the prior period. It represents a daily average of 1 death related to Covid-19.

During epidemiological week 50, the average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 156; the prior week it was 184 people. Similarly, epidemiological week 50 registered 55 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, down from 70 the previous week.

71.4% of epidemiological week 50 deaths were recorded in the age group of 65 years and over, 28.6% in the age group of 50 to 64 years. There were no deaths for minors.

As of December 21, Costa Rica has accumulated 7,343 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: