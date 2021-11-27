Checking a Costa Rica Covid-19 Certificate if Vaccinated Abroad

The Ministry of Health is asking all people who were vaccinated abroad against COVID-19, sent in their documentation and requested a vaccination certificate before November 1, to go to this website to verify the status of their QR.

Once on the site, you will need to put the dates you received the two vaccines and which pharmaceutical company gave you the first dose to get the certificate. Here is a video tutorial from the Ministry of Health that shows the step by step process:

In case the certificate is not shown and if you requested it before November 1, you will have to go one of the offices of the Ministry of Health and bring with you what you sent, in order to find out what happened. However, before going make sure to check to see if you received an email from the health ministry to see if they had any questions about the documentation you sent.

Don’t forget to check your spam folder as well, in case it was automatically sent to that folder.

The process of issuing certificates for people vaccinated abroad has improved significantly since they have added more people from the Ministry of Health to help with the processing. This has helped to increase the amount of certificated processed to about 2000 daily. At this pace they should finish all the pending applications by December 10.

As of November 16, 55,644 people vaccinated abroad have requested the the vaccination certificate against COVID-19, which 24,560 are still pending.

As of November 25, nearly three million certificates have been issued by people who completed the vaccination against COVID-19 in Costa Rica or abroad. More than 30 thousand requests have already been completed.

It is expected that by December 10 all requests will have been answered.