Costa Rica’s Textile Fair and Bicentennial Catwalk to Support Local Designers

Costa Rica will hold the textile fair and the Bicentennial Fashion Design: Costa Rica History and Future catwalk, an effort between the public and private sectors to highlight the talent and work of designers and national enterprises in the framework of the celebration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica.

The textile fair take place at the Old Customs House, with the aim of becoming a showcase to show national talent and promote the fashion industry with the values ​​of innovation, sustainability, creativity and human talent.

The textile fair will provide a space for both established designers and emerging designers, who will be able to show their talent and their collections to visitors.

The Bicentennial Catwalk will take place on Saturday, December 11, at Parque Francia, in order to promote the appropriation of public spaces.

The cultural event Bicentennial Fashion Design: Costa Rica History and Future has the Essential Costa Rica license, granted by the Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER).

Claudia Dobles, First Lady of the Republic, explained that the fair is the result of a great effort between the public and private sectors to highlight the great talent that exists in Costa Rica for the production and commercialization of fashion.

“We wanted to create a cultural space for designers to feel support and impulse and to show their work. Costa Rica has a design offer that has grown significantly over the years, and we want more people to learn about the proposals of talented people with great potential to conquer both the national and international markets, ”explained Dobles.

Helps the Economy

Sylvie Durán, Minister of Culture and Youth, explained that the activity aims to encourage the reactivation of the economy and support a sector in which the contribution of young entrepreneurs is notable.

“This exhibition and commercialization sample for the fashion industry and the use of textiles in the country, will bring us closer, within the framework of the Bicentennial, to increasingly present trends, which are inspired by identity and cultural elements of our diverse Costa Rica . With the support of public, private and local government entities, we will advance in the gradual activation of the Old Customs space based on the responsible use of protocols and capacity in our cultural spaces, motivating our audiences to enjoy safe culture options ” Durán pointed out.

With her, Victoria Hernández, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC) agreed that these initiatives are necessary to recognize the potential of Costa Rican designers; as well as small and medium businessmen and women.

“It is important to take advantage of these opportunities to give them visibility and that they can grow through advice and support to enhance their business lines and provide them with tools to strengthen their business management,” Hernández explained.

The fair will have free admission and will be held on December 10, 11 and 12.