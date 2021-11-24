Costa Rica COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline

Epidemiological week 46, which ran from November 14 to 20, registered 1,362 cases of COVID-19 cases in Costa Rica, down from 1,723 from the previous week. This represents a decrease of 20.9% from the previous period, with an average of 194 daily cases according to Health Ministry data.

However, Costa Rica still ranks 11th globally in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, per The New York Times tracker.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica averaged 7 daily deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 46, down from 10 daily deaths in the prior week.

On Tuesday, November 23: Costa Rica added 167 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths. There were 270 people hospitalized, including 110 in the ICU.

According to the Health Ministry, 68% of the deaths during epidemiological week 46 were registered in the age group over 65 years; 28% in the group 50 to 64 years; and 4% in the age group 23 to 49 years.

As of November 23, Costa Rica has accumulated 7,271 deaths related to Covid-19.

As we reported earlier, Costa Rica’s coronavirus R value remains below one, suggesting that the number of new infections will continue to decrease, according to analysis from the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The below graphic updates automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.