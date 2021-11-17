3 Million in Costa Rica Already Have the Second Dose of the Covid Vaccine



Three million people in Costa Rica already have the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine; this according to the Integrated Vaccine System (SIVA) of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) up to November 15. In summary it states that:

About 90% of the vaccinable population already have at least the first dose.

This week, a second dose will be given to people between the ages of 18 and 57 who received their first dose of AstraZeneca between September 20 and 26.

Priority vaccination for adolescents ends this week.

As explained by Dr. Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the institution, the CCSS vaccination teams have given a total of 6,878,077 doses against covid-19.

Of these 3,821,682 correspond to first dose, 3,030,603 to second and 25,792 to the third doses, which are given as extra protection to officials of the institutions who are first responders to the pandemic and who have more than six months since finishing their immunization schedule.

With these totals, there is coverage of 89.4% for the first doses to the vaccinable population (those over 12 years old) and 70.9% in second doses have been achieved.

In the group of people between 12 and 19 years old:

-751,180 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been given, of these 478,437 relate to the first dose, 272,708 to the second and 35 to third.

For those people between between 20 and 39 years of age:

– 2,656,915 doses have be given with a total of: 1,530,037 first doses, 1,112,503 second, and 14,375 third.

For those people between 40 and 57 years of age:

-1,918,095 doses have been given in total. Of these, 1,031,435 are the first dose, 876,857 the second dose and 9,803 are third doses.

And finally:

-1,551,887 doses have been given to those 58 years of age and older .

This gives a final total of 781,773 for the first dose, 768,535 for the second and 1,579 for the third.

Dr. Cubillo reminded people between the ages of 18 and 57 years old who have already received the first dose of their vaccination against covid-19 with AstraZeneca between September 20 and 26 that this week they should apply for the second dose.

In addition, he urged parents and guardians of minors between 12 and 17 years of age to try to start their vaccination schedule this week, as it the end of the peak protection time for adolescents.

The vaccines used by the CCSS have been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of severe complications and the risk of death from covid-19.