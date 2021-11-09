Magnitude 5.8 quake off Costa Rica’s coast Monday night

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake off the coast of the Nicoya Peninsula was felt in much of northwestern Costa Rica but caused no major damage on Monday night, authorities reported.

The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) said the tremor occurred at 8:53 p.m. and had an epicenter 120 km west of Isla Murciélago, off the coast of Guanacaste.

The National Seismological Network (RSN) measured the temblor at magnitude 6.2. Costa Rica residents reported feeling the quake in most parts of the country, but mostly in Guanacaste.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that no damage had been reported as of Monday night.

Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Official sources to follow in the event of a seismic emergency include CNE, OVSICORI and the National Seismological Network. The Tico Times will always strive to provide timely, accurate updates for our English-speaking audience.