Costa Rica vaccine QR code: App for businesses out mid-November

A mobile phone application necessary to read Costa Rica’s Covid-19 vaccine QR code will be available in mid-November, authorities announced this week. The app will be free through the iOS App Store, Google Play (Android) and the Huawei AppGallery.

Starting December 1, businesses can use the application to verify the vaccination status of their customers. Businesses that only allow vaccinated clients as of December can operate at 100% capacity.

As of January 8, a full Covid-19 vaccine scheme will be required to enter most businesses for anyone ages 12 and older. Vaccine status will be verified by businesses through the app.

Tourists will also have to demonstrate proof of vaccination to enter most establishments. They will show the QR code generated in the Health Pass, a form that is required to enter Costa Rica.

Venues that will require vaccination

Vaccines will be required to enter: Restaurants and food courts; bars and casinos; stores and commercial centers; museums; gyms; hotels; worship sites; event halls; adventure tourism; theaters and cinemas; sporting events.

Starting December 1, those establishments can operate at 100% capacity if they require vaccine proof. As of January 8, the above businesses must require vaccine proof.

QR code for those vaccinated in Costa Rica

Visit the following website: usuarios.ministeriodesalud.go.cr. There, using an emailed PIN (sent automatically in the days after receiving the vaccine in Costa Rica), an individual can access their vaccine certificate.

Otherwise, an individual can provide the dates of their two vaccine doses and the pharmaceutical lot number of the first dose to get the certificate.

Once the data is entered, an individual can print the certificate, save the image or download it to their device.

A video tutorial on receiving Costa Rica’s vaccine QR code

For people who received the two doses in Costa Rica but who do not have internet or a smartphone: As of November 15, the following branches will allow individuals to print their QR codes:

102 ICE offices.

75 financial branches of the CCSS.

9 municipalities (San José, Santa Ana, Moravia, Naranjo, Palmares, Paraíso, Santa Cruz, San Isidro and San Joaquín de Flores de Heredia).

60 public libraries distributed in the 7 provinces.

Foreigners who were vaccinated in Costa Rica (using their passport or DIMEX) should send a photograph of their ID and vaccination card to the email [email protected] to request their vaccination certificate. In addition, they should complete the form on the site: https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/vigilancia-de-la-salud/certificado-de-vacunacion-covid-19

QR code for people vaccinated outside Costa Rica

Costa Ricans who got vaccinated abroad should complete a sworn declaration to the Health Ministry. They will then send the declaration, photograph of their ID, photograph of the foreign vaccine card, and a copy of the Health Pass used to enter Costa Rica to the email: [email protected].

Vaccine proof for tourists in Costa Rica

Tourists entering Costa Rica already receive a QR code as part of the Health Pass. Visitors also already provide proof of vaccination (by uploading a copy of their vaccine card) in order to waive Costa Rica’s health insurance requirement.

The government says the Health Pass QR code be updated by the end of November to include proof of vaccination, so that tourists can use it to enter businesses that require vaccination.