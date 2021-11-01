UK lifts quarantine requirement for vaccinated Costa Ricans

Starting November 1, the United Kingdom allows anyone traveling there with a Costa Rican vaccination certificate to enter the country without having to isolate.

Costa Ricans should show the vaccine certificate issued by the Health Ministry in order to satisfy the UK’s requirements.

The UK accepts as a complete vaccination scheme the single-dose vaccine (Janssen, which is not used in Costa Rica) or the common two-dose formulas (Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, or a combination of them). In either case, the final dose must have been administered at least 14 days before arrival in the UK.

Click here to read the UK’s entry requirements.

The UK on October 11 also removed Costa Rica from a list of countries from which it imposes the strictest Covid-19 measures.

“By leaving the red list, we could experience an acceleration of tourism between Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, as well as an early return of British Airways and Tui airlines prior to the start of the high season, contributing to the recovery of the European market,” said Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister, at the time.

Since that date, eligible fully vaccinated passengers can return to the UK with the requirement of a Covid-19 test after their arrival.

Also on November 1, all remaining countries on the so-called Red List will be removed from that classification (Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela).

According to Tourism Board data, in 2019, more than 70,000 tourists from the United Kingdom visited Costa Rica, making it the main market for European tourists. The average stay of those visitors in Costa Rica was 15 nights.