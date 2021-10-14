Coldplay confirms Costa Rica show

Do you see a Sky Full of Stars? When you woke up today, was everything Yellow? Is your motto to Viva La (Pura) Vida?

If so, we have good news: The British rock band Coldplay will open its Music of the Spheres World Tour in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022.

“The Music Of The Spheres World Tour begins on 18 March 2022 with the band’s first ever show in Costa Rica, before travelling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the UK,” the band said in a statement.

Coldplay will perform at Estadio Nacional in La Sabana. Tickets will go on-sale on October 21.

“In 2019, the band committed to making their future tours as environmentally beneficial as possible, and today’s announcement is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives and environmental commitments, including one tree planted for every ticket sold and a show powered by 100% renewable energy,” the band added.

Barring further changes, Costa Rica will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to attend the concert.

Coldplay won’t be Costa Rica’s first show during the pandemic.

In November, Parque Viva in Alajuela will host Costa Rica’s first concert with in-person attendance, featuring the beloved local group Malpaís. The venue will welcome 2,500 vaccinated guests, and a second concert in December will allow up to 5,000 fans at the National Stadium.

A concert at Parque Viva was among the last mass events in Costa Rica before the pandemic. In late February 2020, the Backstreet Boys performed in Costa Rica for the first time. Three weeks later, the country was under a State of Emergency due to Covid-19.