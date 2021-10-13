No menu items!
No damage reported in overnight Costa Rica earthquake

By Alejandro Zúñiga
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.
Via CNE.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake off the coast of Puntarenas was felt in much of western Costa Rica but caused no major damage on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) said the tremor occurred at 8:54 p.m. and had an epicenter 29 km southeast of Jacó, Puntarenas.

Smaller aftershocks were reported later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Official sources to follow in the event of a seismic emergency include CNEOVSICORI and the National Seismological Network. The Tico Times will always strive to provide timely, accurate updates for our English-speaking audience.

Alejandro Zúñiga
