Airline plans to connect Costa Rica with Caribbean

The Dominican carrier Red Air plans to operate flights between Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica, according to multiple reports.

Aviacion Online says the Dominican Republic’s Civil Aviation Board (JAC) has granted Red Air permission to operate regular commercial flights. The carrier is planning the following routes from Santo Domingo:

Tampa (TPA), Florida: Up to three weekly flights.

Cartagena (CTG) and Medellín (MDE), Colombia: Up to two weekly flights each.

San José (SJO), Costa Rica: Up to three weekly flights.

The new flights haven’t officially been announced, so there’s no set start date or ticket information. But Aviacion Online says Red Air plans to use McDonnell Douglas aircraft — MD-81 and MD-82 series — on each of the routes.

Red Air began operations this year as a charter airline.

“Our pilots, first officers, cabin crew, flight dispatchers, aeronautical warehouse workers, including the personnel assigned to the quality control and maintenance management, are Dominicans,” Héctor Gómez, executive president of Red, told Infotur Dominicano.

“The certification is the beginning of a project that has been taking shape for several years and that has been achieved thanks to the entire group of Red Air collaborators.”

The Dominican publication noted Red Air will provide important connectivity for that country, which has seen several routes slashed during the pandemic.