Covid in Costa Rica: Deaths and hospitalizations spike

Costa Rica averaged 27 deaths related to Covid-19 every day during epidemiological week 36, which spanned September 5-11, according to the Health Ministry. This represented 187 total deaths, 37.5% more than the prior week.

The country registered 17,667 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 36, or 2,524 cases daily, a 6.4% increase over the previous week.

The average number of hospitalized patients last week was 1,289, a 9.2% week-over-week increase.

As of September 14, Costa Rica has accumulated 5,851 total deaths related to Covid-19. On Tuesday, the country added 1,376 cases and 19 deaths, while 1,343 people remain hospitalized. Of the hospitalized, 31 are in private centers and 1,312 are in the public system; 494 people are in an ICU.

Costa Rica does not specify the vaccination status of people hospitalized with Covid-19 or deaths associated with the disease. The Health Ministry says vaccines are working to reduce mortality among those who have received the full two-dose schedule.

In response to the spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Costa Rica will reestablish weekend driving restrictions as of Saturday.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: