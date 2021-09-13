Costa Rica has Monday off to celebrate independence

Independence Day in Costa Rica is September 15, but many Ticos will celebrate the bicentennial on Monday, September 13.
The reason? Last year, the government passed a law that created more long weekends through 2024 in order to stimulate Costa Rica’s tourism sector.
The law moves a holiday’s day off to the preceding or proceeding Monday as follows:
|Holiday
|Day off
|July 25, 2020
|July 27, 2020
|August 15, 2020
|August 17, 2020
|September 15, 2020
|September 14, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|November 30, 2020
|May 1, 2021
|May 3, 2021
|July 25, 2021
|July 26, 2021
|September 15, 2021
|September 13, 2021
|December 1, 2021
|November 29, 2021
|September 15, 2022
|September 19, 2022
|December 1, 2022
|December 5, 2022
|April 11, 2023
|April 10, 2023
|July 25, 2023
|July 24, 2023
|August 15, 2023
|August 14, 2023
|April 11, 2024
|April 15, 2024
|July 25, 2024
|July 29, 2024
|August 15, 2024
|August 19, 2024
Any official commemorations will still be celebrated on the official holiday. (For instance, Independence Day is still officially Wednesday, even if the corresponding day off is moved.)
The Tourism Minister, Gustavo Segura, says the law helps “contribute to desired economic recovery.”
Monday is a mandatory holiday, meaning laborers cannot be obligated to work. Those who choose to work today are entitled to double pay.
Independence festivities are ongoing throughout the week. An official calendar is at the Bicenentenario website.
The featured photo shows Central America’s Independence Torch in Costa Rica in 2018.