Costa Rica has Monday off to celebrate independence

Independence Day in Costa Rica is September 15, but many Ticos will celebrate the bicentennial on Monday, September 13.

The reason? Last year, the government passed a law that created more long weekends through 2024 in order to stimulate Costa Rica’s tourism sector.

The law moves a holiday’s day off to the preceding or proceeding Monday as follows:

Holiday Day off July 25, 2020 July 27, 2020 August 15, 2020 August 17, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 14, 2020 December 1, 2020 November 30, 2020 May 1, 2021 May 3, 2021 July 25, 2021 July 26, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 13, 2021 December 1, 2021 November 29, 2021 September 15, 2022 September 19, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 5, 2022 April 11, 2023 April 10, 2023 July 25, 2023 July 24, 2023 August 15, 2023 August 14, 2023 April 11, 2024 April 15, 2024 July 25, 2024 July 29, 2024 August 15, 2024 August 19, 2024

Any official commemorations will still be celebrated on the official holiday. (For instance, Independence Day is still officially Wednesday, even if the corresponding day off is moved.)

The Tourism Minister, Gustavo Segura, says the law helps “contribute to desired economic recovery.”

Monday is a mandatory holiday, meaning laborers cannot be obligated to work. Those who choose to work today are entitled to double pay.

Independence festivities are ongoing throughout the week. An official calendar is at the Bicenentenario website.

The featured photo shows Central America’s Independence Torch in Costa Rica in 2018.