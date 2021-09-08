Tie feels like loss for Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Wednesday night at the National Stadium, jeopardizing La Sele’s path the World Cup.

Jimmy Marín opened scoring for Costa Rica with an easy header in the third minute, but La Sele couldn’t capitalize on its other first-half opportunities.

A short-handed Jamaica took advantage through Shamar Nicholson just two minutes after the halftime break.

An uninspired Costa Rica couldn’t find a late winner, with Andre Blake denying Joel Campbell in La Sele’s best second-half chance.

The result means Costa Rica earned just two of nine possible points across its first three World Cup qualifier matches. La Sele also earned only one of six possible points at home after its loss against Mexico.

While Costa Rica isn’t eliminated from the World Cup, it must earn positive results in October — at Honduras, home vs. El Salvador and at the United States — to have a reasonable shot at Qatar 2022.

The top three teams from the eight-country tournament will qualify for Qatar, while the fourth-place team will enter a playoff against an opponent from another region.