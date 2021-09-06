Costa Rica falls to Mexico in World Cup qualifying

By beating Costa Rica 1-0, Mexico remained the leader in the final round of CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 Men’s World Cup, while La Sele is in seventh place of eight teams.

The day began with a 3-0 win that Panama imposed while visiting Jamaica, in a match played without an audience at Independence Park, Kingston.

Panama scored through Andrés Andrade (14), Rolando Blackburn (39) and Cecilio Waterman (81).

In the second game, visiting Mexico earned its second victory by beating Costa Rica 1-0. Orvelin Pineda scored in the 45th minute from a penalty kick.

Later, El Salvador and Honduras tied at zero goals in a match that took place at the Cuscatlán stadium in San Salvador.

The day closed with the 1-1 draw of the United States with Canada in a match that took place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville (Tennessee).

U.S. American Brenden Aaronson opened the scoring in the 55th minute, and Canadian Cyle Larin equalized in the 62nd on a pass from Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. The result was a disappointing one for the U.S., which has tallied just two points across its first two fixtures.

The third day of the octagonal will be played Wednesday with the following matches: