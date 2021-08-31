Cruises return to Costa Rica this week

Costa Rica will soon welcome cruise ships carrying vaccinated passengers and crew.

As of September 1, Costa Rica will receive ships in which 100% of the crew have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and at least 95% of passengers of vaccination age have received their shots.

La Republica reports the first post-pandemic cruise will dock in Golfito. The Star Breeze, which has a maximum occupancy of 312 people, is scheduled to arrive Thursday.

The Tourism Board has said nine cruise lines have incorporated Costa Rica into their 2021-22 cruise season itineraries: Windstar, Lindblad, Sea Cloud, Seabourn Quest, Celebrity Millennium, Carnival Pride, Crown Princess, Diamond Princess and Seven Seas Mariner.

Five of those cruise lines would arrive in Limón, and the rest to Pacific ports.

“In the first phase of this reopening, most of the cruise ships are those with lower passenger capacity and of high luxury, such as the Lindbland (National Geographic Expeditions),” explained Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister, in a July interview.

During the 2019-2020 season, nearly 240,000 cruise passengers arrived in Costa Rica on 197 ships, according to ICT data. Each of those visitors spent about $135 per day when in Costa Rica.

The 2020-21 season was canceled due to the pandemic.