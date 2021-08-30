Costa Rica receives donation for flood assistance

Costa Rica will receive a $200,000 donation from the Inter-American Development Bank to help provide humanitarian assistance to communities impacted by last month’s flooding.

The funds will be administered by the National Emergency Commission (CNE), the Presidency said via a press release.

They will be used for “the most urgent necessities,” including the acquisition of potable water and food, as well as supporting the logistics necessary to deliver those goods.

“We appreciate the solidarity cooperation in the framework of a national emergency, which we know will benefit hundreds of families,” said Alexander Solís, president of the CNE.

“Coordination with private companies and organizations makes it possible to advance in a timely manner in the phase of temporary rehabilitation of basic services.”

The cantons that were hardest-hit by the July emergency were:

Alajuela province: San Carlos, Río Cuarto, Upala Los Chiles and Guatuso.

Cartago province: Turrialba.

Heredia province: Sarapiquí.

Limón province: Limón, Pococí, Guácimo, Matina, Siquirres and Talamanca.

An initial evaluation of damage found:

At least 102 educational centers with some level of affectation.

Potable water supply impacted in 24 ASADAS.

15 bridges and 21 dams affected.

More than 3,000 people were evacuated to shelters.

The CNE says it delivered food packages to some 20,000 families as a result of the weather event.

In addition to ongoing repair efforts, Costa Rican authorities say they are improving infrastructure to mitigate future emergencies.