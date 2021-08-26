Weather alerts issued for ongoing rain in Costa Rica

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) is recommending caution as persistent rainfall continues in Costa Rica this week:

The CNE establishes the condition of Orange Alert for the North, Central and South Pacific, and the Southwestern part of the Central Valley. In addition, the Yellow Alert condition is established for the Central Valley, the North Zone and the Caribbean Region.

This is due to the saturation of soils at the national level, in addition to the interaction of the Intertropical Convergence Zone and the passage of tropical waves # 27 and # 28 through our country, so intense and persistent downpours are expected.

The CNE maintains its operational personnel activated to attend to any damages that may arise, and to work closely with Municipal Emergency Committees.

The population is asked to continue with vigilance and precaution, mainly in areas vulnerable to floods or landslides due to sewerage saturation, and to be attentive to the increase in flow in rivers and streams.

A Green Alert is informative and precautionary, while a Yellow Alert asks citizens to prepare for the impact of a weather event. An Orange Alert indicates localized emergency response is being organized. Click here to read more about the color-coded alert levels.

The National Meteorological Institute’s forecast for Thursday reads as follows:

Tropical wave # 28 will be crossing the national territory. However, this tropical wave has a medium probability of becoming a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean Sea in the next 48 hours. Regardless of this, this meteorological phenomenon will be reinforcing the Intertropical Convergence Zone and generating rainfall in the country. In general, cloudy in the national territory will predominate with variable rains throughout the day in the Pacific regions and part of the Central Valley. In the Caribbean and Northern Zone regions, the most important rains would occur during the afternoon and early evening.

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency in Costa Rica.