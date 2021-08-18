More than 3.8 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered more than 3.84 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported this week.

The official tracker shows 3,848,155 vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 2.95 million first doses and 899,570 second doses, and it corresponds to 74.5 jabs per 100 residents.

“Almost 3 million people, 57.1% of the population of Costa Rica, have at least one dose against Covid-19,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

“Practically 900,000 already have the two doses. People over 20 and over 12 with risk factors, as well as those who have their 2nd dose scheduled: Please get vaccinated.”

At 74.5 doses administered per 100 residents, Costa Rica is well above the global average but trails El Salvador and Panama for the highest rate in Central America.

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

As of August 17, Costa Rica has accumulated 5,269 deaths related to Covid-19. On Tuesday, the country added 1,932 new cases and 14 deaths, while 995 people remain hospitalized (409 in the ICU).

Who can get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

The following citizens and residents are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica:

Group 1: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel. Group 2: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. Group 3: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Group 4: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Group 5: People ages 20-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors. Note that some locations are vaccinating younger adults and teenagers.

Individuals should bring their identification document (cedula or DIMEX). The vaccine is free, even for those who don’t pay into the Caja. Doses are not widely available to tourists at this time, though some health areas may vaccinate non-resident foreigners.

Costa Rica is administering the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Both comprise two doses. Immunosuppressed individuals will receive a booster (third) dose in 2022.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

