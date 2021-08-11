Countdown begins to World Cup in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefutbol) on Tuesday unveiled the official slogan and logo for the Under-20 Women’s World Cup, which the country will host in 2022.

The official logo and slogan for the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

According to Fedefutbol:

The new and symbolic emblem of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 incorporates the distinctive red and blue flashes of the Costa Rican flag and the expressiveness of a traditional oxcart, as well as design elements inspired by the rich biodiversity and the vibrant culture of Costa Rica, such as the fertile soccer fields, the volcanoes that symbolize the origin of life, the coffee beans that represent eleven players and a unique typeface inspired by leaves and vegetation.

The tournament’s slogan, “Vamos Juntas” (Let’s go together), is “a declaration of sisterhood, sustainability and legacy.”

Kickoff for the tournament is scheduled one year from Tuesday: August 10, 2022.

Costa Rica was originally set to co-host the 2020 U-20 World Cup alongside Panama. That tournament was postponed and ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Panama withdrew as hosts, citing infrastructure deficiencies during the health crisis.

While most details about the 2022 World Cup remain to-be-determined, Costa Rica had planned to use the National Stadium and Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela as the primary venues in 2020.

As hosts, Costa Rica will also earn an automatic classification to the tournament.