U.S. donates more medical equipment to Costa Rica

The United States Embassy on Thursday announced the donation of eight mobile units to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

The structures, valued at more than $316,000, will “complement and expand the capacity response to an emergency,” according to a press release from the U.S. Embassy in San José. Earlier in the pandemic, Costa Rica used similar equipment to increase hospital capacity.

Five of the units measure 6.1 x 9.75 meters, while the other three are smaller at 4.88 x 5.49 meters. All are made of aluminum and waterproof vinyl and are equipped with air conditioning and power distribution controls.

“Due to their versatility, they can be used for medical purposes but also to establish a coordination and communication center in case of emergency, administrative area and pharmacy,” the Embassy said.

The Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy, ​​Gloria Berbena, said the donation exemplifies the “commitment to Costa Rica and to the well-being of Costa Ricans.”

During the pandemic, the United States says it has donated more than $4 million in medical supplies to Costa Rica. In July, a donation of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses helped Costa Rica launch mass-vaccination campaigns. As of this week, more than half of the country has received at least one shot.