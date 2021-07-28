  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide


Costa Rica under ‘State of National Emergency’ after flooding

July 28, 2021
The Atalanta railway bridge in Rio Estrella, which collapsed due to debris in the swollen river.

The Atalanta railway bridge in Rio Estrella, which collapsed due to debris in the swollen river. (Photo via CNE.)

The Costa Rican government on Tuesday declared a State of National Emergency as the country continues to recover from significant flooding and infrastructure damage that occurred over the weekend.

The emergency declaration “will allow the State to meet urgent needs” by expediting financial and material resources to the most-affected areas, the Presidency explained. 

Specifically, 14 cantons were significantly affected by flooding and/or landslides: San Carlos, Upala, Guatuso, Río Cuarto, Los Chiles, Turrialba, Jiménez, Sarapiquí, Limón, Matina, Pococí, Guácimo, Siquirres and Talamanca.

“We are in the response phase for immediate emergency care and in the temporary rehabilitation phase of vital services to protect community and family life. This is done with resources from the National Emergency Fund and the institutions that make up the National Risk Management System,” said Alexander Solís, president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

More than 2,000 people remain in temporary shelters due to flooding, authorities said Tuesday.

The following weather alerts remain in effect:

  • Red Alert (widespread emergency response): San Carlos, Upala, Guatuso, Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca and Sarapiquí.
  • Orange Alert (localized emergency response): The rest of the Huetar Caribe Region, Huetar Norte Region.
  • Yellow Alert (precautionary measures): The Central Valley.
  • Green Alert (informative measures): Chorotega Region, Central Pacific Region and Brunca Region.
The different socioeconomic regions of Costa Rica. The different colors in this image do not correspond to the current weather alerts. (Photo via Slideshare.)

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency in Costa Rica. English-speaking operators are available.

