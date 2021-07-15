Where to get a vaccine in Costa Rica this weekend

Several public and private institutions across Costa Rica will offer Covid-19 vaccines this weekend, no appointment necessary.

The move is part of an effort to boost vaccination rates after a U.S. donation of 500,000 doses arrived in Costa Rica this week.

Starting Friday, the following citizens and residents are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica:

First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel. Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Fifth group: People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors.

Each of Costa Rica’s hundreds of public clinics (EBAIS) manages vaccines in its health area. Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine should contact their local EBAIS to schedule their first dose. (For EBAIS contact information, click here and follow the link to “Contacto.”)

In addition, Costa Rica is launching several mass-vaccination efforts starting this weekend, where eligible individuals can get their first dose without a prior appointment. Here is where you can get vaccinated, per a list compiled in part by La Nacion:

Hospital Mexico: Starting Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to all citizens/residents.

Starting Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to all citizens/residents. The National Geriatric Hospital: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to all citizens/residents.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to all citizens/residents. Calderón Guardia Hospital: Saturday and Sunday, in the east tower. Open to all citizens/residents.

Saturday and Sunday, in the east tower. Open to all citizens/residents. Max Peralta Hospital (Cartago): For residents of the area, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For residents of the area, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walmart: In Tibás, Monday and Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. In Guadalupe, from July 19-23 starting at 8 a.m. In both cases, individuals should be residents of the local health area.

In Tibás, Monday and Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. In Guadalupe, from July 19-23 starting at 8 a.m. In both cases, individuals should be residents of the local health area. INA (La Uruca): For all citizens/residents, starting at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays.

For all citizens/residents, starting at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. Paseo de Las Flores (Heredia): Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. until supplies last. Open to all citizens/residents.

Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. until supplies last. Open to all citizens/residents. UACA (Curridabat): For residents of Curridabat, who must make an appointment. Will be a drive-through

For residents of Curridabat, who must make an appointment. Will be a drive-through San Vicente de Paúl Hospital (Heredia): Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. next week. For all citizens/residents, while supplies last.

While we’ve heard reports of some tourists getting vaccinated in Costa Rica, these doses are meant for citizens and residents (with proper identification).