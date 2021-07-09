Aeronautical engineering company expands Costa Rica presence

Avionyx, an aeronautical engineering company, has announced it will hire an additional 50 people in Costa Rica to meet increasing demand for aircraft software.

“As a small company, we didn’t want to travel halfway around the world to find a trusted source of engineering talent,” said Larry Allgood, CEO of Avionyx,

“After more than 15 years of delivering on our promise to develop high-quality software engineering solutions, we have built a loyal customer base that has recommended us to other companies. As a result, our reputation has continued to grow, as has our payroll, and is expected to double in the medium term. We couldn’t have done this without our Costa Rican talent.”

News of Avionyx’s expansion in Costa Rica was shared this week by the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE).

Avionyx is a company with U.S. capital that runs 100% of its engineering operations at a free-trade zone in San Francisco de Heredia, per CINDE. Its staff of 70 people in Costa Rica are responsible for creating and testing aeronautical software.

“Avionyx’s decision to further its growth in Costa Rica honors us deeply,” said Andrés Valenciano, Foreign Trade Minister. “Our country continues to demonstrate consistently that we have the tools necessary to successfully insert ourselves into the knowledge economy, while taking advantage of our human talent.”

Avionyx is accepting applications for engineering roles at: https://www.avionyx.com/careers.

While unemployment in Costa Rica remains high, this is at least the second aviation-related expansion in 2021 from multinational companies. In May, Boeing announced plans to convert passenger planes into freighters at a plant in Costa Rica.

While the country is best-known for coffee and other agricultural products, Costa Rica’s primary exports are precision and medical devices.