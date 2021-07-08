  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica unemployment rate at 17.7%

July 8, 2021
Costa Rican money

For illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Unemployment in Costa Rica was 17.7% in the moving quarter from March to May 2021, according to the  National Institute of Statistics and Census (Inec).

This represents a small increase (0.4 percentage points) compared to the moving quarter from February to April.

Compared to the same quarter of last year, unemployment in Costa Rica has decreased by 2.4 percentage points. This represents 104,000 more people in the workforce, per INEC.

Women continue to have a higher unemployment rate than men — 24.2% and 13.3%, respectively. The total population considered as unemployed is 431,000 people, which “remains without statistically significant variation compared to the same moving quarter of the previous year.”

Meanwhile, the INEC calculated the underemployment rate — the percentage of employed people who work fewer than 40 hours a week and want to work more hours — at 15.7%, unchanged from last year.

Unemployment in Costa Rica had reached 12% in March 2020, already one of the highest levels recorded in the country until then, but it soared to 24% due to the impact of the pandemic in the moving quarter from May to July 2020.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica unemployment continues to fall, but remains high
  2. Costa Rica unemployment rate remains among world’s highest
  3. Costa Rica unemployment rate falls slightly to 17.3%

You may be interested

Fans banned from Olympics as variant drives global Covid-19 outbreaks
Global
Global

Fans banned from Olympics as variant drives global Covid-19 outbreaks

Shingo Ito with AFP bureaus - July 8, 2021

Japan banned fans from the  Olympic Games on Thursday as the Delta variant drove Covid-19 outbreaks, with the worst of…

TBT: When Bocas del Toro was part of Costa Rica
Throwback Thursday
1696 views
Throwback Thursday
1696 views

TBT: When Bocas del Toro was part of Costa Rica

The Tico Times - July 8, 2021

Look closely at this mid-1800s map of Costa Rica, and you might spot some major differences. For one, there's no…

Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central America
Central America
1725 views
Central America
1725 views

Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central America

AFP and The Tico Times - July 7, 2021

A power outage affected a large part of Honduras and Nicaragua on Wednesday, while the rest of the Central American…

LATEST NEWS

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in July and August 2021.
Global

Fans banned from Olympics as variant drives global Covid-19 outbreaks

 - Jul 08, 2021
An 1800s map of Costa Rica
Throwback Thursday

TBT: When Bocas del Toro was part of Costa Rica

 - Jul 08, 2021
Electricity plant
Central America

Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central America

 - Jul 07, 2021
The flag of Haiti
Haiti

Haiti president assassinated at home, wife wounded

 - Jul 07, 2021
Bryan Oviedo goal for Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to face Guadeloupe in opening match of Gold Cup

 - Jul 07, 2021
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Costa Rica

Small decline in Covid cases, but hospitalizations still high in Costa Rica

 - Jul 07, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports