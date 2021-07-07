  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Power outage due to unknown failure affects Central America

July 7, 2021
Electricity plant

A thermal generation plant in Tibás, northeast of San José. For illustrative purposes. (Ronald Reyes/The Tico Times)

A power outage affected a large part of Honduras and Nicaragua on Wednesday, while the rest of the Central American countries registered partial interruptions, reported the Regional Operator Entity (EOR) based in El Salvador.

“We had a load loss of 2,300 megawatts. The demand we had at that time was around 8,300 megawatts in the Central American region. We have lost 30% of the electrical power load,” the EOR director, René González, told AFP.

The electric cut, which began at 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT), “dramatically” affected Honduras and Nicaragua with a “total blackout,” González stressed. The reason for the failure has not yet been reported.

The EOR began maneuvers to restore service, and according to González, it will be “faster” in the least affected countries, which are Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Panama.

Honduras and Nicaragua, having been the most affected, will have a delay of three to five hours in restoring power.

