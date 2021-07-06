  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica to resume in-person school next week

July 6, 2021
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School

The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School, also known as the "Metallic Building," in San José. ((Nate Doughty / The Tico Times))

Costa Rica next week will resume in-person learning across the country’s public schools, the Education Ministry (MEP) confirmed Tuesday.

School will return to a mixed modality in which students will combine in-person and virtual learning in order to reduce crowding in the classroom.

All public schools in Costa Rica have been closed since May 24 due to a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all registered slow but steady decreases over recent weeks.

In addition, according to Guiselle Cruz, Education Minister, 96% of teachers have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“As they are [nearly] all vaccinated, they can do face-to-face work in educational centers as of July 12,” Cruz said.

In May, the MEP had ordered full school closure instead of a switch to virtual lessons because it said more than 400,000 students didn’t have appropriate internet connectivity on short notice.

While Costa Ricans will soon return to the classroom, the pandemic’s impacts on education have been felt felt heavily here and across Latin America.

A March report from UNICEF estimated 114 million students across Latin America have yet to resume face-to-face schooling. School disruptions during the pandemic could have a “catastrophic impact,” the organization said.

“Nowhere else in the world so many children are currently left without face-to-face schooling,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“This is the worst education crisis Latin America and the Caribbean has ever faced in its modern history. Many children have already lost one year of face-to-face schooling; now they started to lose another school year. Each additional day without face-to-face schooling puts the most vulnerable children at risk of dropping out of school forever.”

