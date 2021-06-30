More than 2.44 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered more than 2.44 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported Tuesday.

The official tracker shows 2,440,385 vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 1.63 million first doses and 811,163 second doses, and it corresponds to 47.3 jabs per 100 residents.

“The health areas have made enormous efforts to vaccinate our older adults, one of the groups that can have the greatest complications due to Covid. For this reason, we insist on the call that if any person 58 years of age and older has not received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, they approach their health area of ​​assignment to coordinate their vaccination,” said Dr. Leandra Abarca Gómez, who works in epidemiology with the Caja.

The Presidency says 89% of people 58 years of age and older have received at least one dose; 85% of this population has received the full two-dose regimen.

Nearly half (47%) of adults who have a Covid-19 risk factor have received their first dose, the Presidency reported. This represents 729,526 first doses and 16,789 second doses.

And the country has begun vaccinating Group 4 — which includes teachers and other essential workers — and Group 5 in some areas.

At 47.3 doses administered per 100 residents, Costa Rica trails Chile (119), Uruguay (111), the United States (98), Canada (96), the Dominican Republic (71) and Cuba (49) in the Americas.

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

