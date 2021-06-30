  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
KLM resumes flights to Costa Rica

June 30, 2021
A KLM Boeing 787.

A KLM Boeing 787. Amsterdam, anyone? (Courtesy of KLM)

KLM has resumed its seasonal triangle route from Amsterdam to the San José area and Liberia, Costa Rica.

Liberia International Airport (LIR) shared an image of the Dutch flight after it arrived to the Guanacaste-area airport on Tuesday:

KLM, the world’s oldest operating airline, flies direct from Amsterdam to SJO with continuing service to LIR. The plane — a Boeing 777 or Boeing 787 — then returns nonstop to the Netherlands.

After a coronavirus-related pause, KLM returned to Costa Rica in November 2020 with service to SJO.

The Dutch airline has served Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) since October 2019. The Atlantic crossing is blocked at more than 14 hours.

“Guanacaste is the second-largest region of Costa Rica,” Pieter Elbers, KLM’s CEO, said at the time. “The region is known for its beautiful nature, which makes it a unique holiday destination in combination with San José. All this makes Guanacaste Liberia a valuable addition to our KLM network.”

Passengers can purchase tickets via KLM.

