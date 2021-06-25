  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica receives Pfizer doses from COVAX

June 25, 2021
Alexander Solís of the National Emergency Commission receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Alexander Solís of the National Emergency Commission receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. (Via Casa Presidencial.)

Costa Rica received 121,680 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on Thursday, 40,950 of which were delivered through the COVAX facility.

In total, Costa Rica has imported 2,714,055 Covid-19 vaccine doses, enough for about 1.35 million people. The country has administered 2.33 million doses as of Tuesday, the latest available data.

In June, Costa Rica has received 565,530 vaccines doses, the second-highest monthly total behind May. Costa Rica expects to import about 75,000 more doses before July.

“Together, we keep working to bring protection and health to every region across Costa Rica,” President Carlos Alvarado tweeted.

The 2.7 million total vaccines delivered means Costa Rica has received about 30% of its total contracted allotment:

  • Pfizer: 6 million vaccines contracted, 2.1 million received (36%).
  • AstraZeneca: 1 million contracted, 408,000 received (41%).
  • COVAX: 2 million contracted, 172,950 received (8%).

The below graphic updates automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data: 

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

