‘Indignation, anger and fury’ in response to Costa Rica corruption probe
Costa Rican investigators on Monday carried out 57 raids, including on the building housing the country’s top executive offices, in a sweeping bid to dismantle an alleged bribery and kickback scheme involving construction companies and public works.
Twenty-eight people were detained, including the owners of at least two major construction firms.
At the executive building – known as the Casa Presidencial – agents focused on the office of Camilo Saldarriaga, a top aide to President Carlos Alvarado.
Saldarriaga’s job included supervising the national budget and coordinating transfers from the Treasury Department to agencies such as the office in charge of highway construction, also linked to the probe.
He insisted on his innocence and was not arrested, but nevertheless resigned.
“Just like you, I feel enormous indignation, anger and fury for these acts of corruption,” President Alvarado said in a message to Costa Ricans.
“It is my hope … that (investigators) get to the bottom of this and those responsible may be found and sanctioned, regardless of who they are,” he said. “We will not stop our efforts to have quality infrastructure and fight against corruption at all levels.”
Walter Espinoza with the Judicial Investigations office said the corruption scheme involved bonuses and improper payments to government workers sponsored by private construction firms.
The network’s activities allegedly resulted in government losses of some $125 million between 2018 and 2020, officials said.
Construction companies that routinely won bids allegedly bribed government employees with cars, land and cash.
Police raided 14 government bureaus, including the Ministry of Public Works, as well as multiple private businesses and the homes of 21 people linked to the alleged network.
“We have given and will continue giving our full support to the investigation,” he added.
Agents remained at the Casa Presidencial searching for evidence for five hours.
Some of those arrested worked for MECO S.A., a major local construction firm with operations in Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador and Colombia.
The company said in a statement that they will collaborate with prosecutors and provide all the required documents.
Also arrested were suspects linked to H. Solis, another well known construction company.
You may be interested
50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021
Southwest Airlines has launched a 50% off sale for its 50th anniversary, and the promotion includes flights to Costa Rica.…
Nicaragua defends arrests of opposition ‘usurpers’AFP - June 15, 2021
Nicaragua's government on Monday defended the arrests of 13 opposition figures, including four presidential hopefuls, claiming they are "usurpers" funded…
Orange Alert issued for Osa Peninsula due to rainAlejandro Zúñiga - June 14, 2021
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Monday extended Yellow Alerts for much of Costa Rica and issued an Orange Alert…