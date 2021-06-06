Southwest Airlines returns to Costa Rica today

Southwest Airlines returns to Costa Rica on Sunday with its first two flights to the Central American country since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Southwest flight 691 from Houston lands Sunday afternoon at Liberia (LIR), while flight 112 is scheduled for an evening arrival to Alajuela (SJO).

The low-cost carrier officially announced its return in May.

“Costa Rican waterfalls, how we’ve missed you. Can’t wait to see you again in June,” the airline tweeted.

Via a press release, Southwest Airlines detailed its Costa Rica plans:

Southwest Customers once again will be able to say Pura Vida as we make a long-awaited return to beautiful Costa Rica with daily nonstop service from Houston (Hobby) to both Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), and San José (SJO) beginning June 6; nonstop Saturday-only seasonal service from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR) also will launch on June 12.

Costa Rica is a country unlike any other and has so much to offer visitors from exhilarating adventures, like zip-lining through the rainforest, to picturesque beaches along the Pacific Ocean or the Caribbean Sea where you can relax and recharge – not to mention the delicious food that awaits you! It’s no wonder that Costa Rica and its natural beauty (one of the most bio-diverse regions in the world), exotic wildlife, and rich Culture have become a favorite for our Customers.

Nine airlines offer direct connections between Costa Rica and the United States, the country’s main tourism market: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, Frontier (as of July 1) and Southwest (as of June 6).

With Southwest’s return, all U.S.-based airlines that served Costa Rica before the pandemic have resumed service to the Central American country.