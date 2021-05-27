International Living names Costa Rica as best retirement destination in 2021

International Living, a United States-based publication specializing in — you guessed it — living internationally, named Costa Rica as the world’s best place to retire in 2021.

Costa Rica ranks first on International Living’s list, which also names Panama, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador in a Latin America-heavy top-10.

Why Costa Rica? According to Kathleen Evans, International Living’s Costa Rica correspondent, the Central American country “attracts millions of visitors and foreign residents throughout the year with its tropical climate; lower cost of living; friendly locals; affordable medical care; vast real estate options; and, of course, its natural beauty.”

“One of the things you hear often from expats is how warm and welcoming the Ticos are,” Evans writes. “You will also find engaging international communities of expats who will help you through the process of acclimation.”

International Living cites a welcoming culture, the more progressive government of President Carlos Alvarado, affordable healthcare and the country’s dozen microclimates as reasons to consider Costa Rica for retirement.

Check out the full list on International Living here. And if you’re sold on Costa Rica, here are the best beach towns for retirees.