Former Zoo to Become Costa Rica’s First Urban Natural Park

Simón Bolívar Park, in San José, will be the first space in the country to become an Urban Natural Park. The project, led by the Friends of Nature Association of the Central and Southern Pacific, aims to be ready by the end of 2026.

The former zoo closed its doors to become a space filled with forest areas, biodiversity, aquatic ecosystems, architectural and cultural heritage, as well as recreational areas. All of this is part of the comprehensive plan to restore and protect what will become Simón Bolívar Urban Natural Park.

Within one to three years, the diagnostic and planning phases are expected to be completed and opened to the public. However, it will take between five and ten years to fully complete the development of new infrastructure.

Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, mentioned that it is a milestone to turn a former state zoo into the first Urban Natural Park in the Greater Metropolitan Area.

“Not only does it demonstrate this administration’s commitment to wildlife conservation, but it is also the result of joint efforts between local and central government. In addition, it includes a unique cultural and heritage circuit in the heart of San José for the enjoyment of citizens. We have worked hard with partners from multiple sectors to protect and restore this environmental and cultural gem,” he said.

The Simón Bolívar covers an area of 2.63 hectares, is located in the Carmen district, and forms part of the Río Torres Interurban Biological Corridor. Since its opening to the public in 1921, the space has evolved and adapted to different visions of what society recognizes as a space for recreation and contact with nature.

The site still preserves original elements that allow its history to be reconstructed, and for this reason, the Ministry of Culture and Youth has identified a circuit of high historical and heritage value that will constitute a new element to highlight for the enjoyment of its visitors.

The General Management Plan was also presented, which is the official instrument for establishing the essential guidelines for the administration and management of the Simón Bolívar Urban Natural Park over the next ten years.

According to government officials, “Reinterpreting our heritage” is the phrase that inspired the proposal for the new infrastructure, which focuses on taking advantage of previous construction and adapting the spaces with a fresh, modern approach that is also respectful of the site’s historical legacy.

“The old cages that once housed animals will be transformed into recreational, educational, and art exhibition spaces. We want them to become lively areas, open to creativity, cultural endeavors, and community gatherings, thus contributing to the local economic recovery,” said Jorge Rodríguez Vives, Minister of Culture and Youth.

The total investment, including the operation and investment in the new infrastructure, is estimated at $8 million.