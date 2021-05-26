  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica averaging 26 daily deaths; has received 2 million vaccines

May 26, 2021
People are vaccinated against Covid-19 at a health center in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 18, 2021.

People are vaccinated against Covid-19 at a health center in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 18, 2021. ( (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Costa Rica is averaging 26 daily deaths related to Covid-19 in May, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,482 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica. Of those, 545 were in intensive care, a record high.

The average age of ICU patients with Covid-19 has dropped to 52 years old, down from 60 years old in January.

One encouraging signal is that Epidemiological Week 20 (May 16-22) registered a 10% decrease in new cases compared to the prior period.

2 million vaccines received

Costa Rica on Tuesday night received 175,500 more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. With that delivery, the country has acquired 2,148,525 doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca formulas.

The Social Security System (Caja) says it has administered 1.46 million doses, which represents 68% of the country’s total supply and 82% of the vaccines that arrived through May 19.

In May, Costa Rica has received nearly 900,000 Covid-19 vaccines, by far the most in a single month.

Costa Rica has contracts for 9 million total vaccines with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the Covax facility.

Vaccines are administered to citizens and residents through EBAIS, the country’s public-health clinics. Click here to see what populations your clinic is vaccinating and contact your EBAIS if you fall into one of the priority groups.

Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 306,899
  • Deaths: 3,877
  • Recovered: 231,319
