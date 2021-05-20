Common uses of Botox in Costa Rica dental care

Most people recognize the name Botox as a cosmetic treatment for facial wrinkles and lines. Did you know that botulinum toxin, the active ingredient in Botox, has a lengthy history of medically proven uses?

Owing to its minimally invasive nature, Botox is now widely used in dental care in Costa Rica as well as in the United States to treat Temporomandibular Joint Disorder, Bruxism, shifting jaw muscles and more. Not all dental clinics in Costa Rica are qualified to use Botox. If you are seeking Botox in Costa Rica, it’s important to choose only accredited, certified, safe dental clinic that have a maxillofacial surgeon for proper and safe use.

Common uses of Botox in dental treatments

With proper training, qualified dental clinics in Costa Rica use Botox to assist patients with the following needs:

Poor Fitting Dentures: Patients using dentures benefit from Botox treatment in cases where the lip muscles have become repositioned due to decreased vertical dimension. Dentures won’t always fit in these situations and Botox can relax and retrain the muscles around a new denture to make the transition much more successful.

High Lip Line: Patients with a high lip line benefit from Botox treatment to help relax lip muscles and achieve a lower, more attractive smile line. This process is minimally invasive and provides an immediate form of treatment.

TMJ Disorder: Patients suffering from TMJ or Temporomandibular Joint Disorder often benefit from Botox injections. TMJ disorders can cause severe pain from hyperactivity of the muscles.. Botox is used to relax these muscles offering quick and efficient pain relief.

Bruxism: Bruxism or teeth grinding can also be minimized with Botox treatments by reducing the force of the muscular contractions that force the upper and lower jaws together, causing pain and damage to teeth. Botox injections, along with night guards, have been proven to reduce the damaging effects of bruxism.

Botox has also been proven to help with the management of muscle-generated dental diseases like clenching and masseter hypertrophy and to treat functional or aesthetic dental conditions like nasolabial folds, radial lip lines, and black triangles between teeth.

Common Botox myths

Despite Botox’s prevalence in cosmetic and dental care, there remain many misconceptions surrounding this popular treatment. Here are a few common myths about Botox:

Myth 1: Botox injections cause a “frozen face.”

A lot of people believe Botox injections cause a loss of facial expression. Not true. Botox treatments actually relax the muscles at the injection point, allowing a greater range of expression. If you receive treatment from a skilled Botox specialist, you will be assured of excellent results.

Myth 2: Botox is only effective for removing facial lines.

In addition to cosmetic and dental uses, Botox offers numerous medical uses, including the treatment of TMJ conditions, back and neck pain and hyperhidrosis (profuse sweating). Botox is even used to treat migraines.

Myth 3: Botox injections are painful.

The majority of Botox patients report minimal pain at the injection site. Most patients indicate that Botox injections feel like getting a slight pinch if anything at all. To keep patients comfortable, a topical anesthetic is used. No other anesthetic is required for routine Botox injections.

Myth 4: Wrinkles worsen if you stop getting Botox.

Botox helps minimize or eliminate facial wrinkles. If you stop using Botox, the wrinkles will return, but they are not any worse than before you started treatment.

Myth 5: Botox treatments are toxic.

Botox is FDA approved. With more than 20 years of safe use for a multitude of conditions, Botox has a long and well-established history of safety.

Finding a Costa Rica dentist trained in using Botox

Botox is now being used in Costa Rica to treat many dental conditions. Botox treatments in Costa Rica performed by dental professionals are becoming more and more common. With the increase of Botox use in Costa Rica, it is important to choose an accredited dental clinic to ensure your health and safety. Accredited dental professionals must have received training and education prior to administering Botox injections.

Goodness Dental is accredited and ranked by Costa Rica Dental Guide and Global Clinic Rating as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica. Goodness Dental offers a wide range of safe, effective and affordable Botox procedures for cosmetic and dental treatment. Patients may schedule a consultation or treatment appointment at Goodness Dental via email: [email protected] or toll free at 866-367-6835.

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.