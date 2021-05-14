  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles Costa Rica

May 14, 2021
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes. (Via CNE.)

Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes. (Via CNE.)

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook much of Costa Rica at 9:33 a.m. on Friday, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) said.

The epicenter was estimated at 20 km southeast of Manuel Antonio in Quepos, Puntarenas. The temblor was also felt in parts of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) did not immediately report any damages in Costa Rica. Posts on social media described feeling a strong but short jolt.

The National Seismological Network (RSN) calculated the earthquake as a magnitude 4.4 in its initial estimate. Both OVSICORI and RSN will later update their initial reports, which may result in changes to the announced magnitude.

OVSICORI said Friday’s temblor was an intraplate quake; that is, it occurred within the interior of the Cocos tectonic plate.

Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Official sources to follow in the event of a seismic emergency include CNEOVSICORI and the National Seismological Network. The Tico Times will always strive to provide timely, accurate updates for our English-speaking audience.

