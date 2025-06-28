No menu items!

Prisma Dental in Costa Rica Keeps Customers Happy and Smiling

Costa Rica Dental Care

I am 81 years old and have had teeth removed, bridges, and cavities fixed several times to sustain my ability to eat and function. Finally, major surgery was determined to be required because my bottom teeth were severely ground to 50% of original due to a severe overbite. I did an assessment of recommended procedures that would be required to restore and improve my teeth. Costs estimates were made in both Canada (my home country ) and USA , my winter location. Both estimates varied from 100 to 150 k and estimated to take 2 years to complete.   Friends recommended I explore Costa Rica for dental work.

I issued a request for estimate, to 3 dental companies in Costa Rica (with X-rays). After careful consideration and estimates, I chose Prisma Dental for my work. Why? Prisma has a total in house capability for surgery, design and dental manufacture in house, together with a dental equipment distribution company, a staff of world class surgeons, dental techs, periodontists, all educated and qualified at world recognized Dental Departments at US Universities. What is also important to me is that the work is all done in a Family Small Business family-based organization and facility.  

Outstanding cooperation within this team, resulted in a full upper implant solution and a saving of my lower teeth cost effectively with state-of-the-art crowns, and at the same time, solving my severe overbite situation. My cost savings were 75% over previous estimates within Canada and USA.   I have already made recommendations to my friends, and some have taken advantage of the Prisma Dental Team to address their dental needs.  

And while in Costa Rica, I recommend you explore and enjoy the warm and friendly country, resorts, natural parks, beaches, museums and marketplaces.   I am confident that you will be pleasantly surprised, and be extremely happy with your dental work, and much lower costs than is available in Canada/USA.  

Maurice Clermont January 2025

Mention the Tico Times and you receive a 5% discount. Good through August 31, 2025.

By: Nadine Cordero DDS MsD

Prisma Dental Costa Rica

For more information send us an email – clinic@prismadental.com or visit our website: www.prismadental.com

